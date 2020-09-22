Record number of new Covid-19 cases registered worldwide...

The coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate around the world, according to data released Monday evening by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The number of new cases has grown by 6% in one week and has approached 2 million, a record since the Covid-19 crisis began.

As in the previous week, all regions saw an increase in new cases, except Africa, where new cases continue to decrease. The Americas remain the most affected region but, at 10%, they faced a slightly lower increase than Europe, where it reached 11%.

The number of deaths has risen with more than a quarter in one week in Europe, according to the WHO. On the other hand, the total number of people who died worldwide (more than 37,000) is down by 10%.

At a regional level, all but two regions reported an increase, with Africa and the Americas experiencing significant declines in the number of deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases was 30,949,804 according to the WHO and the number of deaths was 959,116.

Belgium, for its part, has counted 103,392 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, and 9,950 deaths, with an average of 1,231.6 people per day testing positive over the last week, according to figures by the Sciensano public health institute.

The Brussels Times