Commission President von der Leyen quarantined after Covid-19 exposure

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 and is going into quarantine, she announced on Twitter.

She tested negative for the first time on Thursday and will be tested again on Monday.

I’ve been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with regulations in force, I’m therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I’ve tested negative on Thursday & am tested again today — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 5, 2020

On Thursday and Friday, Von der Leyen was at the European Summit in Brussels with EU Heads of Government and State, including the brand new Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

On Tuesday she was at a meeting in Portugal, where Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa was also present. On Sunday, his lawyer, who was present at that meeting, tested positive for the virus. According to local media, the Prime Minister has now tested negative.

Earlier, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, was also quarantined after he had been in close contact with a security guard who had taken a positive coronary test. The European summit, which should normally have taken place on 24 and 25 September, was therefore postponed by a week.

The Brussels Times