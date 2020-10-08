Italy makes face masks mandatory everywhere except the home
Thursday, 08 October 2020
Credit: PxHere
Wearing a face mask while outside is now mandatory for all Italians, with violators facing a risk of up to €1,000, in strict new measures rolled out across the country from Thursday.
Under the measure, face masks are now mandatory in all urban and semi-urban settings, unless a person can guarantee that they are isolated from others. This includes shops and restaurants, if guests are not seated at a table. Children under the age of 6 are excluded from the measure.
“The state can’t ask citizens to wear masks in their own homes,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday.“But we have a strong recommendation for all citizens: Even in our families we have to be careful.”
Anyone who does not comply with the measure risks a fine between €400 and €1,000.
The new measure is part of Italy’s newly extended national state of emergency, which will remain in place until January 2021. The Vatican has adopted the mandate.