   
EU takes legal action against UK over withdrawal agreement
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Latest News:
EU takes legal action against UK over withdrawal...
Rheumatic drugs don’t work against Covid-19, Belgian study...
Organised crime foots the bill for Operation Sky...
‘Fake profiles’: Belgians warned for ‘fraudulent’ dating site...
‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 March 2021
    EU takes legal action against UK over withdrawal agreement
    Rheumatic drugs don’t work against Covid-19, Belgian study shows
    Organised crime foots the bill for Operation Sky
    ‘Fake profiles’: Belgians warned for ‘fraudulent’ dating site InstaMatch
    ‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert says
    Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain looking for ad space
    ‘Transgender gestapo’: Vlaams Belang withdraws ‘homophobic’ candidate for film fund
    Belgium in Brief: Open Terraces For Minimal Easter Mischief?
    Brexit made Belgian exports drop in January
    Belgium starts vaccinating general population today: how ‘reserve lists’ will work
    Obesity, drug abuse and depression in Flanders increased during coronavirus crisis
    Telenet confirms launch of Belgian 5G network
    Six more coronavirus infections at Saint-Gilles prison
    Four new coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels
    Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today
    Police caught 19 car thieves in Brussels in February
    Bpost CEO fired as international investigation continues
    Netherlands stops use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of side effects
    How realistic is it for outdoor terraces to re-open before Easter holidays?
    All coronavirus indicators rise in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    EU takes legal action against UK over withdrawal agreement

    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission on Monday issued a formal notice to the UK over its postponement until 1 October of some controversial controls on the arrival of food and pet goods in Northern Ireland.


    After the post-Brexit transition period ended on 31 December last year, the EU gave London a “grace period” until 31 March to introduce these controls, to allow authorities and businesses to adapt to the new post-Brexit arrangements.

    Earlier this month, London unilaterally extended the grace period by six months, after asking the EU for more flexibility. But the EU is still waiting for a roadmap from the UK on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol to assess what flexibility is really meant.

    Judging that London was dragging its feet, the EU decided to get tougher. The Commission sent a letter of formal notice to London on Monday for violating the protocol. This is the first step in the EU’s infringement procedure, which can lead to a conviction before the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

    The UK has one month to respond to the letter of formal notice.

    “The EU and the UK agreed the Protocol together. We are also bound to implement it together,” said the EU co-chair of the joint committee, Marcos Šefčovič. “Unilateral decisions and international law violations by the UK defeat its very purpose and undermine trust between us. The UK must properly implement it if we are to achieve our objectives.”


    “I do hope that through the collaborative, pragmatic and constructive spirit that has prevailed in our work so far on implementing the Withdrawal Agreement, we can solve these issues in the Joint Committee without recourse to further legal means,” the Commissioner added.

    Šefčovič has also “sent a political letter to David Frost, the UK’s co-chair of the Joint Committee, calling on the UK government to rectify and refrain from putting into practice the statements and guidance published on 3 March and 4 March 2021,” the Commission said in a press release.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Related News