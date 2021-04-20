Vaccinating all adults in Flanders before 11 July ‘still feasible,’ says Beke

Flanders’ goal of administering at least one vaccination dose to all adults in the Region before 11 July (the Day of the Flemish Community of Belgium) “remains feasible,” according to Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke.

In mid-March, Beke stressed that if vaccine deliveries would run smoothly, every adult in Flanders would receive at least one shot by the Flemish holiday.

“It will be without much margin, but it is not impossible. With the delivery schedules we have now, it remains feasible,” Beke said in the Flemish parliament on Tuesday.

Over the course of this week, 233,154 vaccines will be administered in Flanders, and 201,945 shots will be given next week.

In the meantime, a total of over 1.4 million vaccines have been administered in Flanders, with over 428,047 people living in the Region (6.5%) fully vaccinated so far.

Up until June, Flanders is counting on some 5.7 million confirmed deliveries, the majority of which are Pfizer vaccines (4.5 million). Moderna has confirmed 250,000 doses, AstraZeneca some 900,000 and Johnson & Johnson 56,900.

According to Beke, these numbers will “normally” still increase, which is why he remains committed to the 11 July goal.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times