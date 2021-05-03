EMA starts evaluating use of Pfizer’s vaccine for 12-15-year-olds

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started evaluating if the use of Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine can be extended to include young people aged 12 to 15.
An accelerated assessment of data, including results from a large ongoing clinical study involving adolescents from 12 years old, will be carried out by EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) to decide on the extension, the Agency announced on Monday.
The CHMP’s opinion will then be forwarded to the European Commission, which will issue a final legally binding decision applicable in all EU Member States.