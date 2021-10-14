France and Spain get greener, Eastern Europe turns red on travel map

Holiday destinations France and Spain have turned greener while Eastern Europe is turning more red in the latest update of the travel map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

In France, the biggest changes are visible in the north, as the regions Centre-Val-de-Loire, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté and Grand-Est went from orange to green, making almost the entire north and west of the country a green zone. The southeast remains orange.

In Spain, the southern regions of Andalusia and Murcia turned green this week, and Aragon is no longer red, but has now turned orange. Only the central region of Castilla-La Mancha is still red.

The situation in Italy is also improving, as the regions of Liguria and Friuli-Venezia Giulia have become green as well. In the southern part of the country, Basilicata went from red to orange.

Updated 🚦 maps are online! These maps aim to support the @EUCouncil recommendation on travel measures in the EU during #COVID19 pandemic. Color-blind friendly map in the next tweet.https://t.co/CcBVx6B0o5 pic.twitter.com/1Wr2yIOy65 — ECDC (@ECDC_EU) October 14, 2021



The northern and eastern parts of Europe, however, are not doing so well.

The whole of Finland and the north of Norway are now coloured red, and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are even coloured dark red.

Poland, too, has a lot fewer green regions this week: the northeast of the country is coloured orange and red. The same is the case for the neighbouring country of the Czech Republic, which is seeing all of last week’s green regions now coloured orange.

The east of Slovakia and the west of Bulgaria are coloured dark red, as is all of Romania. The east of Hungary also went from orange to red.

In the northeast of Greece, dark red spots have appeared on the map as well, while a lot of the Greek islands are doing better: going from red to orange.

For Belgium, nothing changes: Flanders remains orange while the Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia retain their red colour.

Just across the Belgian border, the Grand Duchy of Luxemburg changes from orange to red, as does the Dutch province of Limburg.

The European colour codes are an indication for the EU Member States to impose conditions on returning travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine. The colours are also taken into account for the admission of travellers to their own countries.

Member States cannot impose extra restrictions on travellers coming from a green area, but they could demand a negative test and/or quarantine for (unvaccinated) people coming from orange or red zones.

All travellers wishing to enter Belgium after more than 48 hours abroad are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of the colour code of the zone they return from.