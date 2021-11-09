   
European travel won’t recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 November, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels opens new vaccination centre in Jette train...
Belgium among worst performers regarding climate policy...
European travel won’t recover to pre-pandemic levels until...
24-hour strike in prisons in Brussels and Wallonia...
L’Oréal is Belgium’s most-searched beauty brand...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals
    2
    First Brussels Airlines flight to New York was fully booked
    3
    Covid Safe Ticket expansion could be contested in Court
    4
    Antwerp extends no-alcohol zone
    5
    Belgium orders new ‘Novavax’ vaccine for people allergic to Pfizer or Moderna
    Share article:

    European travel won’t recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024

    Tuesday, 09 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Despite the high vaccination rates in many European countries and a boost for the travel industry during the summer months, travel activity is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

    Successful vaccine programmes should make it possible to further ease travel restrictions and facilitate travel in 2022. However, a full recovery will take longer, according to the European Travel Commission (ETC)’s latest edition of the European Tourism Trends & Prospects, which monitors the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “European tourism recovery seems to be underway but there is still a long road ahead,” Jennifer Iduh from ETC’s Executive Unit stated in the report.

    “As travel volumes return, the easing of restrictions for non-EU markets and the recognition of non-EMA recognised COVID-19 vaccines are ways in which tourism recovery could be further accelerated,” she added.

    The report found that the creation of the EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate, introduced at the beginning of July to facilitate travel within the European Union, was fundamental to ensuring safe travel across the region and helped to simplify the process of cross-border travel.

    As a result, all reporting European destinations enjoyed higher levels of hotel occupancy this summer compared to 2020, based on data for July-September.

    Related News

     

    But by the end of 2021, which so far was considered a more positive year for the sector, international tourist arrivals to Europe are still forecast to be 60% below 2019.

    Even during the peak summer months, which saw a relative improvement mainly driven by domestic air travel demand, European tourist arrivals were still down 77% relative to 2019.

    Meanwhile, overseas travel is expected to take the longest to bounce back “weighing heavily on those destinations strongly reliant on long-haul source markets.”

    For example, US arrivals in Europe remain 90% below their 2019 levels for one-third of reporting destinations, despite many countries easing entry restrictions on vaccinated Americans.

    Confusing approaches and changing measures

    A slight slowdown in domestic travel activity is expected in the coming months, as anxieties related to winter flu seasons and Covid-19 cases rise across Europe due to the rampant Delta variant will lead to more “cautious travel behaviour and a potential tightening of restrictions.”

    “As the winter months approach, it is imperative that Europe strives to further restore the freedom of movement by implementing more holistic and coherent approaches for travel within and outside the EU,” Luís Araújo, ETC’s President, said.

    The ETC stated that the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions and policies, renewed outbreaks and the confusion around the colour-coded EU travel system applied differently across European destinations will continue to impact destinations heavily reliant on long-haul travel.

    Latest news

    Brussels opens new vaccination centre in Jette train station
    The Joint Community Commission (Cocom) is again stepping up its vaccination campaign and will open a new vaccination point in the Jette train station ...
    Belgium among worst performers regarding climate policy
    Belgium scored badly in this year's Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), dropping from place 40 last year to 49 in this year's ranking – nearing ...
    24-hour strike in prisons in Brussels and Wallonia
    Staff in prisons throughout Wallonia and in Brussels began a 24-hour strike on Monday evening at 10:00 PM. Understaffing and overcrowding in ...
    L’Oréal is Belgium’s most-searched beauty brand
    L'Oréal is the most-searched beauty brand in Belgium and in Europe overall, according to research from Tajmeeli, a website aimed at providing ...
    COP26 Glasgow: “Not enough is done to adapt to inevitable climate change”
    Climate change adaptation, financing and implementation are still far behind where they need to be, according to the UN Environment Programme’s ...
    Additional staff sought to fix failing contact tracing system
    The Flemish Agency for Care and Health has vowed to take on additional staff in response to pleas from general practitioners that they are being ...
    More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals
    More than 2,000 people are in hospital as a result of the coronavirus, while the number of patients ending up in intensive care is nearing the ...
    Belgium to discuss general J&J and AstraZeneca booster shots
    Anybody living in Belgium who has received both AstraZeneca coronavirus doses or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine could soon receive an ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Boycott of bars and clubs planned in bid to stop sexual violence
    A union of feminist collectives has called for the boycotting of bars and clubs on Friday 12 November in the wake of a rising number of sexual ...
    First Brussels Airlines flight to New York was fully booked
    The first tourists who left Zaventem airport bound for the United States after a year and a half of closed borders did so on a fully booked flight, ...
    Covid Safe Ticket expansion could be contested in Court
    A privacy organisation is due to contest in court the extension of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to bars, restaurants and gyms, arguing that it is a ...
    24h automated supermarket opens in Ghent
    Shoppers in Ghent will soon have access to a 24-hour automated supermarket open seven days a week as part of a new trial by Colruyt's OKay grocery ...