Belgium’s Red Devils green lit to bring fans back to games

Fans of Belgium’s Red Devils can watch the match against Ivory Coast on 8 October in the stadium, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) announced on Thursday.

UEFA, the Union of European Football Associations, “has reversed its decision not to allow fans to attend international matches in October,” the RBFA announced.

The RBFA and the City of Brussels had already drawn up a protocol together to allow 11,000 spectators to attend the match against Ivory Coast. “This number has also been confirmed,” said the RBFA, thanking the City of Brussels “for its constructive approach in this matter.”

Related News

“As always, RBFA will give priority to the members of the ‘1895 Official Belgian Fan Club’. They will have until Sunday evening to buy a ticket,” the union explained. Members of that fan club can get their tickets via this link from Friday through Sunday.

“From Monday onwards, non-member supporters will be able to buy their tickets. If the demand is higher than the offer within 1895, the number of points collected by the supporters will be taken into account,” the press release goes on to explain. Tickets can be purchased through union’s official website.

Belgium played its first two League of Nations matches, in Denmark and against Iceland at home, behind closed doors. The last time the Red Devils played before their fans was against Cyprus on 19 November 2019.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times