   
Belgium tops FIFA ranking for third year in a row
Thursday, 10 December, 2020
    Belgium tops FIFA ranking for third year in a row

    Thursday, 10 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Red Devils will finish the year at the top of the world football ranking, FIFA announced on Thursday, making it the Team of the Year for the third year in a row.

    Belgium, with 1,780 points, is followed by France (1,755) and Brazil (1,743), with England and Portugal completing the top 5.

    Every year, the team that finishes in first place is named Team of the Year. This is the third year in a row and the fourth time in all that Belgium clinches this title.

    With its fourth year in first place, Belgium outperforms Germany, Argentina and France. They trail behind Spain, whose team has finished the year in first place a total of six times, and Brazil, whose squad was named Team of the Year 12 times.

    The Red Devils have occupied the first place on the FIFA ranking since 20 September 2018, which is the fourth longest time for any country at the top, after Germany (1,148 days), Spain (1,959 days) and Brazil (4,699 days).

    Belgium will not play any more matches this year but will return in March for World Cup qualifiers against Wales (24 March), the Czech Republic (27 March) and Belarus (30 March).

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times