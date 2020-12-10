Belgium tops FIFA ranking for third year in a row

With its fourth year in first place, Belgium outperforms Germany, Argentina and France. They trail behind Spain, whose team has finished the year in first place a total of six times, and Brazil, whose squad was named Team of the Year 12 times.
The Red Devils have occupied the first place on the FIFA ranking since 20 September 2018, which is the fourth longest time for any country at the top, after Germany (1,148 days), Spain (1,959 days) and Brazil (4,699 days).
Belgium will not play any more matches this year but will return in March for World Cup qualifiers against Wales (24 March), the Czech Republic (27 March) and Belarus (30 March).