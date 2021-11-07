   
New 425-km mountain-bike circuit inaugurated in Flanders
Sunday, 07 November, 2021
    Credit: Wikipedia

    Cycling fans will now be able to enjoy a 425-km mountain bike circuit along the Coast, extending from the border with France to the Dutch border.

    Many mountain bike routes have been opened or renovated in the past few years in Belgium’s coastal area. The West Flanders’ tourism office, Westtoer, Sport Vlaanderen – the Flemish regional sports administration – and coastal communes came together and linked them into a vast, continuous network accessible to all, from amateur cyclists to competitive sportsmen and sportswomen.

    A marathon, 107-km-long route linking De Panne, Koksijde, Nieuwpport and Middelkerke has also been launched. It is destined for use by expert cyclists, since it includes steep drops and tricky stretches.

    The coast is densely populated and has many protected natural areas. Laying down new circuits enough kilometres away from established roads is therefore a challenge, but thanks to the collaboration between Westtoer, Sport Vlaanderen and the communes, a total of 178 kilometres off-road tracks were added to existing itineraries.

    Flanders now has over 7,000 kilometres of mountain bike tracks.

