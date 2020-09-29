   
The Netherlands considers nationwide face mask obligation
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
    The Netherlands considers nationwide face mask obligation

    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Following the announcement of the stricter measures against the coronavirus in the Netherlands, calls for a national face mask obligation are rising.

    The Dutch government’s current measure – that shopkeepers in the cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague should only allow customers wearing a face mask to enter their shops – is perceived as unclear, according to the Dutch Lower House.

    According to Rob Jetten, group leader of the social-liberal political D66 government party, an “unequivocal line” is needed when it comes to face masks.

    In the past, Jetten has been reluctant when it came to making masks madatory, but on Tuesday, he said that a rule to wear them in public areas where the 1.5-metre distance cannot be maintained should be on the table.

    If such a rule can prevent a new lockdown like the one in spring, “then so be it,” according to the D66.

    The opposition parties (green-leftists) GroenLinks and (social democrat) PvdA also want the mandatory masks to be introduced nationwide.

    They believe that the decision on whether or not a mask should be worn should not be left to shopkeepers.

