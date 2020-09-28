The Netherlands now considers all of Belgium an orange travel zone, meaning it advises against all non-essential trips to the country, according to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Dutch advice was adjusted to take account of the latest update to the rules that apply in Belgium, for visits from the Netherlands.

Anyone who travels to the Netherlands and has been in the Brussels-Capital Region, the city of Antwerp, and the provinces of Liège and Walloon Brabant, is “urgently advised” to quarantine for ten days upon arrival. The advice does not apply to people entering the Netherlands from other parts of Belgium.

Up until now, the Netherlands had only issued an orange code to the Brussels-Capital Region and parts of the Antwerp province.

For Belgium, travellers from the Dutch provinces of South Holland, North Holland and Utrecht must be tested and quarantined when entering Belgium. People coming from other Dutch provinces are encouraged to also be tested and quarantine, but it is not mandatory.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times