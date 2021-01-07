Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ of power to Joe Biden

United States President Donald Trump has said there will be an “orderly transition” of power when Joe Biden is inaugurated on 20 January.

The statement followed the US electoral college’s certification of the vote, two months after Americans took to the polling stations.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino tweeted on behalf of Trump.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted,” the statement continued. “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Trump’s own Twitter account was locked for 12 hours after “repeated and severe violations” of the rules of the platform. In the wake of protests around and inside the Capitol building on Wednesday, he told protesters “I love you” and made claims about election fraud that were proven to be false.

The protest sparked shocked reactions from around the world, including from Belgian politicians, with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressing “shock and disbelief” at the events at the Capitol.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times