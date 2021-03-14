Several police officers in Germany injured in anti-coronavirus measures protest

At least 12 police officers were injured on Saturday during an illegal demonstration against coronavirus health measures imposed by the German government in the city of Dresden.

About 1,000 people took part in the demonstration, organised by the Querdenken Movement, even though the protest was not authorised.

Many protesters did not comply with social distancing rules and were reportedly not wearing face masks, resulting in fines being issued to those found violating these measures.

The authorities deployed about 1,800 police officers at the scene of the protest.

Similar demonstrations were held on Saturday in other German cities, including Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Munich.

