Facebook apologises after service outage on Friday...

“We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience,” he added. The situation seemed to be being resolved around 8:05 PM GMT, however, as the number of people reporting incidents at the Down Detector site dropped sharply.
This second issue comes just days after a giant outage saw all of the company’s services, from WhatsApp and Instagram to Messenger and Oculus, unavailable for nearly seven hours. The outage, Facebook explained the next day, was caused by a mistake made during routine operations.
Friday’s issues were caused by a separate issue, the company said.
“We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours,” the company said on Friday evening. “We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue – thanks again for your patience this week.”