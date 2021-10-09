   
Facebook apologises after service outage on Friday
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 09 October, 2021
Latest News:
Ban on many tattoo inks from next year...
Costa Coffee bets on machines for Belgian launch...
Belgian wins big in Friday’s EuroMillions...
Experts concerned over fate of one Limburg wolf...
Facebook apologises after service outage on Friday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 09 October 2021
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    Costa Coffee bets on machines for Belgian launch
    Belgian wins big in Friday’s EuroMillions
    Experts concerned over fate of one Limburg wolf
    Facebook apologises after service outage on Friday
    UN recognition of human right to healthy environment gives hope for planet’s future, says human rights expert
    Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday 10 October
    Train attendants strike for unpaid overtime
    Belgium considers four-day working week
    Brussels extends use of Covid Safe Ticket: here’s how
    Belgian school worried by kids playing ‘Squid Game’ in the playground
    Covid-19: Most numbers are generally positive
    ‘Completely outdated’: Flanders considers shortening summer holidays
    EU law or Polish constitution – which takes precedence?
    Brussels government approves increase in 5G radiation standards
    Stromae makes comeback on Werchter Boutique next year
    Belgium to start reimbursing world’s most expensive medicine
    T-Rex expo starts today in Natural Sciences Museum
    Brussels’ bid make Poland and Hungary behave
    Amid Pandora Papers fallout, can Pirates take over the Czech Republic?
    View more
    Share article:

    Facebook apologises after service outage on Friday

    Saturday, 09 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Users of Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp once again struggled to connect to the services on Friday evening, the Belga News Agency reports.

    According to the specialist site Down Detector, problems began to appear shortly after 6:00 PM GMT, with Facebook issuing a statement not long after.

    “We are aware that some people and businesses are having difficulty accessing Facebook products,” a company spokesman said in a message to AFP.

    Related News

     

    “We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience,” he added. The situation seemed to be being resolved around 8:05 PM GMT, however, as the number of people reporting incidents at the Down Detector site dropped sharply.

    This second issue comes just days after a giant outage saw all of the company’s services, from WhatsApp and Instagram to Messenger and Oculus, unavailable for nearly seven hours. The outage, Facebook explained the next day, was caused by a mistake made during routine operations.

    Friday’s issues were caused by a separate issue, the company said.

    “We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours,” the company said on Friday evening. “We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue – thanks again for your patience this week.”