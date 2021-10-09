Facebook apologises after service outage on Friday...

Users of Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp once again struggled to connect to the services on Friday evening, the Belga News Agency reports.

According to the specialist site Down Detector, problems began to appear shortly after 6:00 PM GMT, with Facebook issuing a statement not long after.

“We are aware that some people and businesses are having difficulty accessing Facebook products,” a company spokesman said in a message to AFP.

“We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience,” he added. The situation seemed to be being resolved around 8:05 PM GMT, however, as the number of people reporting incidents at the Down Detector site dropped sharply.

This second issue comes just days after a giant outage saw all of the company’s services, from WhatsApp and Instagram to Messenger and Oculus, unavailable for nearly seven hours. The outage, Facebook explained the next day, was caused by a mistake made during routine operations.

Friday’s issues were caused by a separate issue, the company said.