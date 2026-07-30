'Violation of airspace': Probe launched following explosion at Polish border during Russian attack

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks to the press during a press conference in the gardens of the Prime Minister's Chancellery building in Warsaw on July 3, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

Poland is investigating an unidentified object that crashed near its border with Ukraine after it was detected in Polish airspace before coming down in the country’s east.

According to Bloomberg, citing a post on X from the Polish army’s operational command, the object was tracked by air defence radar before crashing near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia.

The incident took place at about 03:40 during what the military described as intense attack operations by the Russian air force.

An F-16 fighter jet was sent to identify and intercept the object before it disappeared from radar.

A helicopter crew later located the area where it is believed to have landed, about two kilometres from the nearest homes and roughly 70 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. Police said a loud explosion was heard. No injuries were reported.

According to The Guardian, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is travelling to the site of the explosion in person. In a post on X, Tusk described the incident as a violation of Polish airspace.

He said he had convened a coordination team involving the defence minister and relevant services, which had been working at the scene for many hours and were keeping him regularly informed of all developments.

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