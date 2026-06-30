Germany knocked out of World Cup after losing on penalties to Paraguay

Paraguay's goalkeeper Orlando Gill reacts after saving a penalty by Germany's forward Nick Woltemade. Credit: Franck Fife/AFP via Belga

Germany were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 32, losing to Paraguay in a penalty shootout in Boston on Monday.

The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time, with Paraguay claiming a historic victory in the shootout, winning 4-3. This result marks one of the biggest surprises of the expanded 48-team tournament.

Germany, four-time World Cup winners, were tipped to dominate but struggled throughout the competition. Their defeat follows a warning sign in the group stage, where they lost 2-1 to Ecuador in their final match. Despite that setback, they failed to adapt and fell to Paraguay, one of the best third-placed qualifiers.

The upset shifts the expected knockout games. France or Sweden, who will play their Round of 32 match on Tuesday, now face Paraguay in the next round instead of a heavily favoured Germany. Paraguay, quarter-finalists in 2010, had not qualified for the World Cup since, making this victory even more significant.

The Albirroja also avenged their 2002 Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Germany, when they lost 1-0. For Paraguay, this marks a memorable return to the biggest stage in world football.

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