World Cup will be 'greatest event in human history', says FIFA President

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gives a press conference on the eve of the opening match of the 2026 World Cup football tournament at Mexico city stadium in Mexico City on 10 June 2026. Alfredo Estrella / AFP

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be "the greatest event in human history", said FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a press conference in Mexico on Wednesday, Belga News Agency reports.

Speaking at the Azteca Stadium on the eve of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, Infantino highlighted the unprecedented scale of the tournament, which will feature 48 countries for the first time.

Addressing recent controversies, Infantino referred to significant media attention on Iran's participation, visa issues, and ticket availability, saying, "These matters don't have much to do with football, but we must confront them."

The event has also come under fire for being "the most polluting World Cup ever staged", according to Reuters. An assessment published last week by global ‌carbon accounting platform Greenly estimates it could generate 7.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide – roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of 1.7 million cars.

Iran's involvement in the competition was welcomed by Infantino, who expressed pride in FIFA's efforts and gratitude towards host nations for their cooperation.

Ticket sales, according to Infantino, have surged to over six million, marking an unprecedented demand. "This is ten times more than in previous tournaments. The least expensive ticket is priced at $60, while the average is $500 – lower than ticket prices for other major sporting events in this region."

Infantino also commented on the case of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry to the United States due to visa complications and will not officiate during the tournament.

"It's unfortunate," said Infantino. "We try to manage everything, but we're not omnipotent. We must respect the decisions of individual countries. You have to understand that we cannot override their policies."

'Impossible' without Trump

Infantino also said that hosting the World Cup in the United States would have been "impossible" without the involvement of US President Donald Trump, and praised Trump's understanding of the tournament's scale and its global impact.

Infantino reflected on his "excellent relations" with Trump and emphasised the importance of transparent dialogue with the US administration, stating, "Being able to discuss significant topics, laying everything on the table, without demands but with clear explanations, is likely the key to fostering positive relations."

The FIFA leader has frequently appeared alongside Trump, including at his second inauguration in January 2025 and during visits to the White House, where he has publicly praised some of Trump's domestic policies.

Although Trump expressed his intention to attend a few World Cup matches, he will not be present at the first game held in the United States – a Friday fixture between the US and Paraguay in Los Angeles. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will represent him at the event.

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