Brussels for kids: What to do with your family this weekend – 11 to 12 July

Credit: Coudenberg/Wonderloo Playground/Pause & Play

Brussels is hotting up again, so this week, we checked out some cool places where your kids can play, asking several indoor playgrounds to see which ones had air conditioning.

The city has also been asked to open up parts of its museums for free, including the Fine Arts Museum, the Royal Library, the Art and History Museum in the Cinquantenaire, the Musical Instrument Museum, the Porte d’Hal and the Africa Museum in Tervuren. We picked another two for you below that should keep everyone chilled.

Another option is to find an air conditioned cinema to check out some of this summer’s big releases for kids, such as Toy Story 5 and Vaiana 2. Palace Cinema, Kinepolis Brussels, UGC De Brouckère and Toison d’Or all have air conditioning,

Indoor play with air-con

CityKids, Chaussée d’Ixelles 29, Ixelles

This big city centre indoor playground is a good option for an air-cooled experience for children of different ages.

There’s a baby soft play zone for children up to 4 years, a toddler zone with the all-important ball bath for those aged 2-4 years and several play areas for children up to 12, including a ninja parcours. A day ticket for a child up to the age of 2 costs €9.50 and a ticket for up to 12 years costs €13.50. You can bring a baby under 12 months and two accompanying adults for free.

The centre is open from 10:00 to 19:00 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and stays open until 20:00 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Find more information here.

Pause & Play, Rue du Magistrat 2, Ixelles

This is a small and relatively quiet indoor playground focused on development that suits children up to 6 years and probably works best for younger ones or anyone not keen on noisier environments.

You must reserve a timeslot in advance for up to two hours. For babies up to 1 year tickets cost €6, while children from 1 to 6 years pay €16 and adults pay €5.

The centre is open on weekdays from 10:00t o 18:30 and on weekends from 09:00 to 18:30. It is closed on Tuesdays.

Find more information here.

Le Monde d’Ayden, Chaussée de Louvain 406, Wavre & Chaussée de Braine-le-Comte 76, Nivelles

These incredibly popular inclusive playgrounds now have three sites in Belgium. You may already know the Uccle location which does not have air conditioning; but two others – in Wavre and Nivelles – do.

The main selling point is that the playgrounds bend over backwards to accommodate children with visible or invisible difficulties. Just tell the staff in advance so they can make sure you get the best experience for you and your children.

Entry is for either one or two hours and fees start at €6.90 for one hour for babies aged 6-12 months and €10 for children aged 1-10 years. Adults and older siblings pay €1. There is a small reduction for children with a disability for a two-hour rate. The playgrounds are open Monday to Sunday, from 09:00 to 18:30.

Find more information here.

Wonderloo, Chaussée de Bruxelles 195, Waterloo

Wonderloo is a big free-play area with all that you need to entertain children aged 1 to 10 years of age, with a special baby zone for 1 to 3 year olds.

The playground is currently running a €12 offer for online bookings for two hours of play for the price of one, or an all-day rate of €18 if you book for two hours. There’s no time limit for tickets on a Tuesday or Thursday.

The centre is open on Monday from 13:00 to 18:00, on Tuesday to Friday from 10:00 to 18:00, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 19:00.

Find more information here.

Culture can be cool

Coudenberg Palace, Place des Palais 7

This underground museum is a natural fridge on a hot day and it’s got an underground treasure hunt for children aged 5 to 8, with a little backpack filled with a treasure map, fancy dress, puzzle and 4D glasses to find out how to open a treasure chest for Charles V.

There’s a small prize for children who complete the mission. You need to book a slot for the treasure hunt. Entry to the museum is free for children but they pay €4 for the treasure hunt.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00 to 18:00.

Find more information here.

The House of European History, Rue Belliard 135

This museum in the EU quarter’s parc Leopold is air conditioned and free to all.

There are several family trails for children of 6 and over that aims to teach European history in a fun way and lead you through the collection.

The museum is open on Mondays, from 13:00 to 18:00, on Tuesdays from 09:00 to 18:00, and on weekends from 10:00 to 18:00.

Find more information here.

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