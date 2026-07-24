What to do in Brussels this weekend: 24 - 26 July

Credit: The Brussels Times

While the Belgian National Day festivities may be over, Brussels isn't slowing down. This weekend brings open-air DJ sets and a final chance to catch several exhibitions before they close.

Whether you're looking to make the most of Saturday's sunshine or escape into a gallery on a rainy Sunday, here are some of our favourite picks.

Music

Piknik Elektronik, Bois de la Cambre, Sunday 26 July

Pack a picnic and head to Bois de la Cambre this Sunday as Piknik Elektronik returns for an afternoon of free electronic music.

Promising to "bring the sound and everything you need to enjoy a great day," the event combines DJ sets with one of Brussels' favourite parks, making it an easy way to spend a summer afternoon outdoors.

Find more information here.

BLUR x UMI Open Air, Place Poelaert, Saturday 25 July

Head to Place Poelaert on Saturday as Brussels collectives BLUR and UMI transform the square into an open-air dance floor.

French house pioneer Dyed Soundorom headlines the programme alongside Brussels-based DJs Ava Eva, Harold MP1 and Ina Kaysen before the party continues with an afterparty at UMI later in the evening.

Find more information here.

Art & Culture

Nicolas Party: Toile d'araignée, Xavier Hufkens Gallery, Ixelles, Until Saturday 25 July

This weekend is your last chance to see Swiss artist Nicolas Party's latest exhibition at the Xavier Hufkens Gallery.

Toile d'araignée (Spider Web) features a new series of pastel works inspired by Belgian poet and novelist Georges Rodenbach's Bruges-la-Morte, exploring memory, identity and place through dreamlike landscapes, portraits and architectural scenes.

Find more information here.

Comic Strip Trail, Sainte-Catherine, Sunday 26 July

Discover Belgium's comic book heritage during a guided tour through the Comic Strip Trail, led by Sarah Cordier.

Over two hours, participants will visit murals dedicated to iconic characters including Tintin, Lucky Luke and the Smurfs while learning how comics became some of the country's most defining cultural capital. The tour will be delivered in French.

Find more information here.

Conversation Poem, Tour & Taxis, Until Friday 24 July

If you haven't yet visited Conversation Poem, this weekend is your last opportunity.

Housed inside the historic Hôtel des Douanes at Tour & Taxis, the free exhibition celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Proximus Art Collection with around 120 works by Belgian and international contemporary artists.

The historic site will become the new headquarters of Proximus. Centred on themes of dialogue and human connection, the exhibition also offers guided tours for visitors looking to gain deeper insight into the collection.

Find more information here.

Further afield

Water Lantern Festival, Groot Bijgaarden Castle, Dilbeek – Saturday, 18:30 to 22:30

The gardens of Groot Bijgaarden’s castle will be open this Saturday evening for a water lantern festival. Organisers say there will be thousands of lanterns on the water, promising an "emotional and unforgettable night". There will also be music, food, drink, and other activities.

Tickets cost €24.90 per person, or €20.90 if you buy four. There is an extra €8 charge for parking.

Find more information here.

Venetian costumes at Château de Lavaux-Sainte-Anne, Rochefort – Saturday, 10:00 until Sunday, 18:00

If you want to head out of the city, you'll find a magical atmosphere at the castle of Lavaux-Sainte-Anne in Rochefort this weekend.

130 people decked out in Venetian costumes will be strolling the gardens of the castle, which is an 80-minute drive from Brussels.

Tickets cost €10 if you buy them before the event or €12 in person. Entry price includes access to the castle and a craft market. There’s also a grand parade both days at 15:00.

Find more information here.

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