Germany: Start of Oktoberfest delayed after explosion in Munich

The opening of the Oktoberfest grounds in Munich has been delayed until at least 17:00 on Wednesday following a fatal explosion in a nearby home and a potential bomb threat, local authorities announced.

At 04:41, emergency services received a call after residents in the Lerchenau district of northern Munich reported hearing explosions or gunfire and seeing flames. Police cordoned off the area, evacuated the street, and found a completely burned-out van nearby.

The body of a victim was discovered near Lerchenauer Lake, about a 10-15 minute walk from the burning house. According to the newspaper Bild, a man allegedly rigged his parental home with explosives, set it on fire, and then fatally shot himself.

Police suspect arson and reported finding booby traps inside the house. Special units were deployed to neutralise the devices, officials confirmed on the platform X.

Investigators believe the incident may stem from a family dispute, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung. Another person is reported missing but is not considered a threat.

Police are also exploring a possible connection to Oktoberfest, leading to the delay in opening the festival grounds at Theresienwiese. "Potential links to other locations in Munich are also being investigated," police stated on X. "For this reason, the festival ground’s opening has been delayed."

Munich’s mayor, Dieter Reiter, informed the city council on Wednesday morning of a bomb threat linked to Oktoberfest, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung. The mayor also revealed that the perpetrator had left behind a letter.

Oktoberfest runs from 20 September to 5 October and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every day.

