Belgian foodie festival ranked 8th in Europe...

A Bruges food festival has been named the 8th in Europe ( and the UK) in a roundup of Autumn festivals by global travel site Big 7 Travel.

Kookeet festival in Bruges – which will next take place in 2022 – was ranked alongside Octoberfest, Eurochocolate, and the Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival.

“If you find yourself in Bruges this Autumn, you’re in for a treat – three days indulging in Belgian specialities cooked up by local chefs,” Big 7 explained.

“Michelin-starred chefs are known to pop along too. Dishes on offer range from Belgian pancakes to Flemish white tripe spring rolls. It’s affordably priced too, with most dishes under €10.”

The team behind the list encourage attendees to try the scallop, truffle risotto and smoked duck.

Related News

Big 7 Travel created the list from a mix of data, including suggestions from its audience and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team. The ranking then took into account “must-try dishes, original and postponed festival dates and attendance numbers.”

From these factors, a top 10 was selected that includes gastronomic delights ranging from oysters by the ocean to herring in Helsinki.

Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival, Galway (Ireland), Csabai Sausage Festival, Békéscsaba (Hungary), Eurochocolate, Perugia (Italy), The Great British Food Festival, Yorkshire (United Kingdom), The International White Truffle Festival, Alba (Italy), Oktoberfest, Munich (Germany), Fiesta del Marisco, O Grove (Spain), Kookeet, Bruges (Belgium), Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival, Paris (France), Helsinki Herring Festival, Helsinki (Finland).

For the full list, click here.

This isn’t the first time Belgium has featured on roundups from the company, with previous research finding Brussels to be the 12th best city for singles in Europe, while four Belgian cities were included in the 50 most Instagrammable destinations in Europe.