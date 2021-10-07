Belgian foodie festival ranked 8th in Europe...

Big 7 Travel created the list from a mix of data, including suggestions from its audience and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team. The ranking then took into account “must-try dishes, original and postponed festival dates and attendance numbers.”
From these factors, a top 10 was selected that includes gastronomic delights ranging from oysters by the ocean to herring in Helsinki.
Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival, Galway (Ireland),
Csabai Sausage Festival, Békéscsaba (Hungary),
Eurochocolate, Perugia (Italy),
The Great British Food Festival, Yorkshire (United Kingdom),
The International White Truffle Festival, Alba (Italy),
Oktoberfest, Munich (Germany),
Fiesta del Marisco, O Grove (Spain),
Kookeet, Bruges (Belgium),
Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival, Paris (France),