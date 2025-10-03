Trump gives Hamas deadline to accept Gaza plan or face 'all hell'

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the conclusion of a joint press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

US President Donald Trump has given Hamas until 18:00 Washington time (midnight Monday in Belgium) to accept his Gaza peace plan, or face "all hell".

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump warned that failure to agree to the deal would unleash unprecedented consequences for Hamas.

"If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER," the president wrote in the Truth Social post.

This comes shortly after the Palestinian Islamist movement indicated it needed more time to review the US proposal.

The plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release within 72 hours of 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas - as well as the remains of hostages thought to be dead - in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans.

Arab and Turkish mediators are understood to be pressing Hamas for a positive response to the proposal, but a senior Hamas figure has said the armed group is likely to reject it.

