Yellow weather warning issued as Belgium gripped by icy conditions

The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has issued a yellow warning for icy conditions, effective from Tuesday evening at 10 pm until Wednesday at 11 am, across most of Belgium except the coastal areas.

In western regions, icy patches are expected to pose the greatest risk. In central Belgium, there is a possibility of light freezing rain. In the High Belgium areas, fog and sub-zero temperatures could lead to frosty patches, with light snowfall possible in the Hautes Fagnes.

The warning will take effect at 10 pm in the provinces of Liège, Namur, Luxembourg, and Limburg, and from midnight in Brussels, Hainaut, Antwerp, and the two Brabant provinces. West Flanders and East Flanders will experience these conditions later in the night.

