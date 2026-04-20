Container with possible hazardous material falls on ship in Rotterdam

Illustrative image of the Port of Rotterdam. Credit: Belga/Nicolas MAeterlinck

A shipping container damaged a vessel at Maasvlakte in Rotterdam after it began leaking a reportedly toxic substance on Sunday evening.

A hole formed in the deck above the engine room, allowing the substance to seep inside, according to a spokesperson for the Dutch Safety Region.

The leak is relatively small and poses no risk to the surrounding area, emergency services confirm. The ship’s 22 crew members are reportedly safe.

The exact nature of the substance remains unclear, but the spokesperson stated it is harmful only upon direct contact.

Initial reports suggested the container fell from a crane, but authorities now believe it slid out of position, leading to the incident.

Emergency crews started developing a strategy on Sunday night to either remove the container from the ship or to transfer the corrosive substance.

Related News