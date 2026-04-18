Ship sinks in Antwerp, spilling oil into city's Scheldt river

Illustration picture of a ship. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

A cargo ship sank overnight from Friday to Saturday at the Royers lock in the Port of Antwerp, spilling oil into the River Scheldt.

The vessel, carrying sand, collided with a mooring bollard before sinking. Rescue divers managed to retrieve two people who were onboard, and they were immediately handed over to medical services.

The ship lost an unspecified amount of oil in the accident, but the exact quantity remains unclear at this stage.

Port authorities are working to contain the oil spill quickly. Navigation has been temporarily suspended along a part of the River Scheldt between Noordkasteel and the Sainte-Anne tunnel to facilitate clean-up efforts.

This incident follows a major oil spill in the Port of Antwerp on 9 April, which required ongoing clean-up and protection measures coordinated by civil defence volunteers to safeguard natural areas along the riverbanks.

High tides associated with spring are expected in the River Scheldt on Sunday, which could complicate clean-up efforts.

The Royers lock, located in the southern part of the port, connects the River Scheldt to the Albert Canal.

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