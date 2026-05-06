Ryanair boss calls for early morning alcohol ban at airports

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Ryanair’s CEO has called for a ban on early-morning alcohol sales at airports, saying the airline is forced to divert nearly one flight a day due to unruly passengers.

In an interview with The Times, Michael O’Leary questioned the need for serving alcohol at airports as early as five or six in the morning, describing it as "unnecessary".

He argued that alcohol service during these hours should stop, criticising establishments for readily serving excessive amounts to passengers during delays and shifting the problem to airlines.

Ryanair introduced a €500 fine last June for disruptive passengers whose behaviour leads to their removal from flights.

O’Leary has previously raised concerns about onboard incidents involving passengers affected by alcohol and drugs.

The Irish carrier, operating across 36 countries predominantly in Europe, transported over 200 million passengers in the 2024-25 fiscal year and aims to reach 300 million by 2034.

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