Iran claims to have struck US bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices tumbled after Trump and his Iranian counterpart separately signed their accord to end the Middle East war, with the Strait of Hormuz to reopen but two months of negotiations lying ahead. Credit: AMIRHOSSEIN KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP / Belga

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they had struck US bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, after the US military said it had carried out a series of strikes on “dozens of targets” in Iran.

According to the official Irna news agency, the Revolutionary Guards said they attacked Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, a US drone command centre in Bahrain, and the Ali al-Salem and Ahmad al-Jaber bases in Kuwait.

Quoted by Qatar’s Al Jazeera, the Guards claimed they had completely destroyed oil tanks and Patriot air defence systems at Ali al-Salem base, and wiped out a radar system at Ahmad al-Jaber. These claims could not be independently verified.

The exchange followed a new wave of US bombardments against Iran, in which at least one person was killed, according to local sources.

US Central Command said American forces had targeted Iranian air defence systems, coastal radars, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats.

Centcom said the strikes were intended to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global trade.

Iranian forces, also quoted by Al Jazeera, warned they would respond “blow for blow”.

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