Trump threatens to strike power plants and bridges if Iran does not negotiate

US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Prime Minister of Iraq Ali al-Zaidi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on 14 July, 2026. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Belga

US President Donald Trump has threatened to widen attacks on Iran to civilian infrastructure, including power stations and bridges, unless Tehran returns to peace talks.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Trump said: “It’s going to go very badly for them, because next week it will be the power stations and the bridges.” He added that the strikes would “continue until I say that’s enough” when asked how long the campaign would last.

In early April, Trump raised the possibility of targeting such infrastructure in an effort to force Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global commercial shipping. He then issued an ultimatum to Iran’s leaders to reach an agreement.

Even before that ultimatum expired, several Iranian sites had already been hit, including two bridges. In mid-June, however, Trump said he would “prefer” not to target bridges and power stations in Iran “because once you do that, people suffer”.

The United States launched fresh strikes on Iran on Tuesday evening and resumed blocking its ports. Trump, however, dropped plans to impose charges on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains central to the conflict.

The renewed maritime blockade, which resumed at 22:00 Belgian time, and the bombing campaign are the largest since the April ceasefire. They have further undermined diplomatic efforts to make the agreement signed on 17 June more durable.

The United States and Israel began the conflict by attacking Iran on 28 February. Iran responded with strikes on Israel and on US bases in neighbouring Gulf states.

Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan were among the countries targeted overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday.

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