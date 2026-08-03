France: 375 people arrested in connection to wildfires

A firefighter sprays foam on burnt trees and plants in the forest of Le Grand Crohot, in Lege-Cap-Ferret, southwestern France on August 1, 2026. Credit: Belga/Romain Perrocheau/AFP

Police in France arrested 375 people, including 142 minors, in connection with the wildfires that broke out across the country since the start of the summer.

The French Interior Ministry confirmed the figure to AFP on Monday. A source close to the investigation later said 36 of those arrested had already been jailed, confirming a report by French outlet BFMTV.

France has faced numerous fires in recent weeks, particularly in the Gironde, where the most serious blaze since 1949 has now been brought under control after burning more than 40,000 hectares in around 10 days.

In Le Porge, the municipality worst hit by the wildfire, and in Lège-Cap-Ferret, residents were allowed to return home from 14:00 on Monday.

With that decision, almost all of the 224,000 residents and tourists evacuated as a precaution from 23 municipalities since the fire began on 22 July will have been able to return to their homes or holiday accommodation.

In the Var region, another wildfire remains contained but has not yet been fully stabilised.

The fire, which broke out on Friday to the south of a major blaze brought under control six days earlier near the Gros Bessillon massif, has already spread across about 1,800 hectares.

It threatened several villages, but residents who were evacuated for part of the weekend have since been allowed back.

On Monday morning, 1,500 firefighters, supported by 450 vehicles, were deployed to stabilise the blaze permanently ahead of an afternoon considered high-risk.

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