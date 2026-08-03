Major wildfire breaks out in Dutch Limburg province

Fire Brigade illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

A major wildfire has broken out in the De Rosmolen nature area in Oostrum, in the Dutch province of Limburg near Helmond, prompting a large emergency response and the suspension of train services between Nijmegen and Venray.

The fire was discovered at around midday, according to the Dutch authorities.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze with a large number of personnel and vehicles, and a Defence firefighting helicopter has been called in to assist.

Officials said the dry conditions could allow the fire to spread quickly.

According to a spokesperson, the blaze is burning high in the trees, making it difficult to bring under control.

“It can move from treetop to treetop, which makes extinguishing it difficult,” the spokesperson said.

The regional safety authority has urged people to stay away from the area and not obstruct the emergency services.

Dutch rail operator NS has halted train services between Nijmegen and Venray because of the fire.

The company expects trains to resume running after 18:00.

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