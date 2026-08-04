Nearly 160 migrants rescued while attempting to cross the Channel

A firefighters car arrives at the port of Calais, north-western France, on October 23, 2024, following the deaths of two migrants in an attempt to cross the English Channel irregularly. Credit: Belga / Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

British and French vessels rescued 157 migrants on Tuesday after a small boat caught fire during an attempt to cross the Channel, according to the Pas-de-Calais prefecture.

The prefecture said the boat caught fire at the boundary between British and French waters.

Those on board then jumped into the water, prompting the rescue operation. No casualties have been reported so far.

It is one of the largest rescue efforts in the North Sea since migrants began crossing the Channel in 2018.

Migrants often make the journey in flimsy boats, and accidents occur regularly.

Related News