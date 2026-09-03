Belgium and India to significantly strengthen military cooperation

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga / AFP

Belgium and India will strengthen military cooperation, with Defence Minister Theo Francken and his Indian counterpart due to sign a letter of intent in New Delhi on Thursday.

Francken is visiting India with Prime Minister Bart De Wever, with security at the centre of the trip.

“What happens in Asia has repercussions for Europe, and vice versa,” Francken said. “Our security does not stop at our borders. That is why we must coooperate more closely with strong partners such as India, militarily, technologically and industrially.”

The letter of intent will set the framework for structured cooperation between the two armed forces.

It will cover training, officer exchanges, research and development, seminars, joint exercises and maritime security cooperation. The two countries also want to draw up an industrial roadmap.

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As part of that effort, the Defence College at the Royal Military Academy plans to organise a study visit to India in 2027.

“We have established a climate of trust. We must now turn that into concrete cooperation,” Francken said. “No statements without commitment, but joint training, industrial projects and opportunities for our companies.”

A cooperation agreement between Belgian Security & Defence Industry and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers is also seen as a key step.

The two organisations represent the Belgian and Indian defence industries, and Francken said the scale of the opportunity was significant.

“India is modernising one of the largest armies in the world,” he said. “For companies whose technologies are integrated into these programmes, that can quickly mean major orders and substantial contracts.”

Francken said Belgian industry has strong expertise in areas India wants to develop further.

Fifteen Belgian defence companies are taking part in the mission, which is also focused on seven concrete industrial partnerships in addition to the agreement between the two sector bodies.