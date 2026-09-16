New act of sabotage suspected as Dutch police find pipe on train tracks

Illustration picture shows the NS train from Brussels to The Hague. Credit: Siska gremmelprez

A suspected new act of sabotage disrupted rail traffic between Apeldoorn and Deventer on Tuesday evening after a pipe was found on the track near Teuge.

The object was discovered east of Apeldoorn, and train services between Apeldoorn and Deventer were temporarily suspended from about 21:30. The disruption was initially reported as a signalling fault.

A ProRail spokeswoman said police and staff from the rail infrastructure operator went straight to the scene.

Earlier on Tuesday, another object was removed from the railway further east, between Holten and Rijssen. A metal bar was found on the track, and ProRail also suspects deliberate action there, although it is possible the bar had been lying there for some time before causing problems.

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Tuesday morning saw wider disruption to train services across several Dutch provinces after acts of sabotage at more than 35 locations. Tubes and cables had been placed on the tracks, but it is still unclear who was responsible.

Hay bales were also set alight along railway lines. Those actions were later found to have been carried out by farmers protesting in response to Prinsjesdag.