All far-right protesters released in The Hague following violent riots

Dutch police vehicle. Credit: Flickr

All 24 suspects arrested after Saturday afternoon’s unrest at the Malieveld in The Hague have been released, Dutch police said on Sunday.

Most of those detained were released on Saturday, while the remaining suspects were freed on Sunday, according to a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the suspects’ identities, the exact timing of their release, or whether they were sent home with a summons or a fine. The suspects will be required to account for their actions at a later date, police said.

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Police said on Saturday that the suspects had been arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of prohibited weapons and failing to comply with an emergency order.

According to police, the banned weapons included knives and knuckle-dusters. Two ANP reporters also saw minors being arrested.

The far-right group Wij zijn het Volk had called on supporters to gather in The Hague on Saturday for a march that had been banned by the municipality.

Police intervened as the march was about to set off. Public broadcaster NOS reported that this was necessary because of public disorder, violence against officers and the continued presence of people wearing face coverings.

A demonstration at the Malieveld had initially been allowed to go ahead, but the atmosphere there also deteriorated quickly.

Police and riot officers were forced to intervene. Newspaper De Telegraaf reported that antisemitic slogans were chanted, while officers were pelted with fireworks, traffic signs and other objects.