Infantino proposes reforms to the FIFA Executive Committee

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Credit: Belga

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has proposed a reform to the decision-making process of the organisation's governing body after he was forced to withdraw a proposed sale of parts of the media rights for the World Cup following opposition from UEFA, Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation.

Infantino proposed the reform to the 211 member federations of FIFA, in a letter sent on Monday, AFP reports.

In the letter, seen by AFP, Infantino said he would ask the FIFA Council to launch a direct, structured and time-limited consultation with the confederations, member associations and other stakeholders.

Infantino said the aim was to improve transparency, participation and accountability in major strategic initiatives. He wants the first proposals to be discussed at the FIFA Council meeting scheduled for 15 October.

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The move comes at a time when Infantino’s position has been weakened ahead of his expected bid for a new term in March.

His standing suffered after he pushed through, without consultation, a plan to create a commercial company with private investors that would hold FIFA assets, including the World Cup.

Infantino was eventually forced to withdraw the project, known as FIFA Forward Enterprise, after strong opposition from UEFA, Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation.

Despite the plan being shelved, UEFA, Concacaf and the AFC have continued to pile pressure on Infantino and are calling for him to step down.