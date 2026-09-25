Volkswagen recalls more than 2.8 million vehicles worldwide

Illustrative image. Credit: Ronny Hartmann/AFP

Volkswagen is recalling more than 2.8 million vehicles worldwide because corrosion in a steering system fastening component could affect how the steering works.

The recall was announced by Germany’s federal motor transport authority, the KBA. About one third of the affected vehicles are registered in Germany, Volkswagen’s home market.

The largest share of the recall involves Volkswagen-branded models built between 24 September 2013 and 1 July 2024. These are the Golf, Golf Variant, Tiguan, Touran and Caddy, accounting for 2.16 million vehicles.

Audi is also affected. The recall covers nearly 700,000 Q3 models produced between 31 October 2017 and 23 May 2024.

According to the KBA, the issue also affects Seat’s Ateca and Tarraco models built between April 2016 and September 2024. The number of Seat vehicles involved has not been disclosed.

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It is not yet known how many vehicles in Belgium are affected, importer D’Ieteren said. Owners will receive a recall letter and can then make an appointment for the repair, spokesman Jean-Marc Ponteville said.

The repair involves replacing the bolts and is expected to take about an hour.

Volkswagen said the problem was identified during internal quality checks and that the recall is being carried out as a precaution. The company said no accidents causing injuries have been reported.

The issue is not considered urgent, and owners can continue driving their vehicles until their appointment with the dealer.

Volkswagen has not said how much the recall will cost. The carmaker is under pressure from strong competition from China and high costs in Europe, and plans to cut up to 100,000 jobs worldwide by 2030.