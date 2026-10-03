New tiny frog species discovered in Ecuador

Excidobates mysteriosus is a relative to the discovered frog. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Scientists in Ecuador have discovered a new species of tiny frog, named Excidobates perplexus, which is already under threat from mining and the illegal wildlife trade.

The National Biodiversity Institute, or Inabio, announced the discovery on Friday. The amphibian measures between 15.1 and 18.3 millimetres in length.

Researchers identified two populations, one in the Paute river area and the other north of the Cordillera del Condor in southern Ecuador.

Despite its small size, Ecuador is home to 703 amphibian species. Only Colombia and Brazil, both far larger countries, have greater amphibian diversity.

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Inabio said the new species belongs to the genus Excidobates, a group of poisonous frogs whose full diversity is still not yet fully understood.

Although the two populations belong to the same species, they have strikingly different colours. Frogs from the Cordillera del Condor have green backs with irregular yellow spots, while those from the other population are black with scarlet-red markings.

Researchers said this unusual variation in colour within a single species led them to choose the name perplexus, meaning disconcerting or puzzling. Genetic analysis confirmed that the frogs are not separate species.

According to Inabio, the new species faces several threats. The Condor population lives within large mining concessions earmarked for copper, gold and molybdenum extraction.

The institute added that the frogs are also sought after on the black market as collector’s pets.

Excidobates perplexus lives in well-preserved forests, where trees more than 15 metres tall provide ideal perches for males to call.