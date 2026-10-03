'Large-scale strikes': Russia threatens foreign diplomats and nationals in Kyiv

Borodanka, a village outside Kyiv, when European Council President Charles Michel visited it in April, 2022, Credit: EU

Russia on Saturday again urged its diplomats and foreign nationals to leave Kyiv, saying it would continue carrying out “large-scale retaliatory strikes” on the Ukrainian capital.

In a statement to the diplomatic corps, the Russian foreign ministry repeated its call for “foreign nationals and diplomats in Kyiv” to leave the city.

It said “full responsibility for any negative consequences” would lie with those who ignored the warning.

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The ministry also said Russian forces would continue “massive retaliatory strikes” against what it described as military targets in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Kyiv has come under heavy attack in recent weeks, with Russian strikes hitting bridges among other targets and causing major traffic disruption.

On Friday, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko described the situation in the capital as “extremely dramatic”.

He accused Moscow of “looting” the city by systematically targeting infrastructure and logistics.

Ukrainian authorities are particularly concerned about the approach of winter, a critical period in which Russia could deal a severe blow to the country’s energy infrastructure, as it did in 2025.

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