Up to 500 French schools suspend Monday classes due to violent protests

France's Education Minister Edouard Geffray speaks to the press following a meeting with high school student organisations at the French Education Ministry in Paris on October 2, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

Lessons will be fully or partly suspended on Monday at 400 to 500 secondary schools in France because safety conditions have not been met, the French education minister said on Sunday.

The disruption follows protests by secondary school pupils that began earlier this week.

According to the ministry, 24 schools have been affected by arson or looting on the sidelines of the demonstrations.

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Edouard Geffray said between 400 and 500 schools had already suspended lessons on Friday and that a similar number was expected on Monday.

He added that teaching would resume gradually, with some schools only partially reopening.

The minister also said 78 education staff have been injured since the protests began.