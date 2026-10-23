Friday, 23 October 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Hot summer claimed the lives of more than 50,000 Europeans

Friday, 23 October 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Hot summer claimed the lives of more than 50,000 Europeans
Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The extreme heat last summer has claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people in Europe, according to a new study.

The data was revealed on Friday by two studies from Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, published in the journal Nature Health. Two-thirds of the deaths were attributable to human-induced climate change.

The scientists examined 854 urban areas across the 27 EU Member States, Norway, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. These areas are home to around 40% of the population of the 30 countries.

The research shows that 50,391 people died as a result of the extreme heat during the summer. This means the death toll is higher than in previous hot summers, such as those of 2022 (29,000 additional heat-related deaths) and 2003 (28,000 additional heat-related deaths), and twice as high as in the summer of 2025 (24,572 additional heat-related deaths).

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Furthermore, it is also becoming increasingly clear that climate change is having a growing impact. At the start of the century, 40% of heat-related deaths were attributed to human-induced climate change; now that figure stands at two-thirds.

According to the researchers, this amounts to 693 heat-related deaths in Belgium, 58% of which are attributable to climate change.

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