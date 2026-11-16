A cargo ship capsized in the Black Sea off Bulgaria on Monday, with crew members saying it had been hit by sea drones.

Since October, at least 13 merchant ships have been hit by drones in the Black Sea off Romania and Bulgaria. These drone strikes have left more than 30 sailors dead or missing.

The capsizing comes amid heightened tension in the Black Sea linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Romanian authorities say that three ships were also hit by drones off Romania overnight from Saturday to Sunday, with no casualties.

Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu described those incidents as “unacceptable” on Monday ahead of a Foreign Affairs Council meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced new EU funding for Bulgaria’s search-and-rescue capacity and for a planned Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, during a visit with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

All 12 sailors aboard the Betul 8, a Somali-flagged vessel, were evacuated by helicopter after the incident in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone on Monday, the Bulgarian Transport Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Varna maritime rescue co-ordination centre received a distress call at 09:15 local time while the ship was about 40 nautical miles, or 74km, south-east of Cape Kaliakra.

Soon after arriving in Varna, crew members told reporters that the vessel had been struck by two sea drones.

The ministry said there were no serious injuries, although the sailors were suffering from the cold after being brought ashore in Varna. The Betul 8 was carrying a bulk shipment of wheat to Egypt from Tulcea, Romania, the ministry said.

A military vessel was sent to the scene to check whether the capsizing had caused any pollution. The ministry did not confirm the cause of the incident.

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