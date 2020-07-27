   
Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 July, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says...
Antwerp governor leaves National Security Council early for...
Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions...
Belgium drastically tightens social contact rules...
Coronavirus: returning travellers form ready for use...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says
    Antwerp governor leaves National Security Council early for crisis meeting
    Belgium’s Security Council introduces further coronavirus restrictions
    Belgium drastically tightens social contact rules
    Coronavirus: returning travellers form ready for use
    Coronalert will be Belgium’s new contact tracing app
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 3:45 PM
    Belgium starts clinical trials on coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium must return to smaller social bubbles, says Geens
    Uber Eats will start delivering groceries in Belgium from September
    Poland to withdraw from EU Convention fighting violence against women
    Belgium in Brief: Who said Lockdown?
    Hundreds of Belgian municipalities pass the new-case alarm threshold
    Rapid increase in Covid-19 infections is ‘worrying’, warns Crisis Centre
    Brussels’ lower coronavirus numbers could be due to underreporting
    Belgian average rises to 279 coronavirus infections per day
    Ryanair suffers €185 million net loss due to coronavirus
    Over a dozen horeca closures as Antwerp cracks down on social distancing
    Antwerp and West Flanders governors invited to National Security Council
    NSC to discuss local lockdowns and reducing social contacts
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: keeping borders closed is unsustainable, WHO says

    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Keeping borders closed is an unsustainable strategy in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the World Health Organisation (WHO) says on Monday.

    Many countries around the world are closing their borders to nationals from risk areas or imposing quarantines and tests, but without a concerted strategy.

    “It is going to be almost impossible for individual countries to keep their borders shut for the foreseeable future,” said WHO Emergencies Director Michael Ryan at a virtual press conference.

    Related Articles

     

    “Continuing to keep international borders sealed is not necessarily a sustainable strategy for the world’s economy, for the world’s poor, or for anybody else,” Ryan said.

    It is very difficult to have a “global one size fits all policy,” Ryan acknowledged, as outbreaks develop differently depending on where they occur.

    Travel restrictions should be taken in conjunction with other measures, Ryan stressed, clarifying that such restrictions are not effective in limiting the movement of the virus on their own.

    As of 26 July, the new coronavirus has infected 15,785,641 people around the world, and 640,016 people have died from it, according to the WHO.

    Belgium has seen 66,026 confirmed cases and 9,821 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to figures from the Federal Public Health Service on Monday.

    The Brussels Times