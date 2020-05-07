 
Push traffic light buttons with your elbow, says Mobility Minister
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 May, 2020
Latest News:
Push traffic light buttons with your elbow, says...
Coastal mayors angry over exit strategy rules...
Coronavirus: 98 new hospital admissions, 244 discharged in...
‘Grandparents should not look after children,’ lockdown exit...
More teleworking, less commuting expected after lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    Push traffic light buttons with your elbow, says Mobility Minister
    Coastal mayors angry over exit strategy rules
    Coronavirus: 98 new hospital admissions, 244 discharged in Belgium
    ‘Grandparents should not look after children,’ lockdown exit expert warns
    More teleworking, less commuting expected after lockdown
    EU faces recession and economic uncertainty in 2020
    Disney+ announces launch date in Belgium
    Brussels Airlines: possible job losses complicate state aid talks
    Face masks: group order for 13 Flemish communes
    Coronavirus: police to reduce checks on non-essential movements
    Coronavirus: restaurants to stage ‘cemetery’ protest in Brussels’ Grand Place
    Coronavirus is cutting off illegal drugs supplies, says UN
    Exit Plan: What could change from 18 May?
    Shops reopening ‘important step’ for Belgium’s economic recovery
    Exit Plan: What having 4 guests actually means
    Belgian llama offers hope in search for coronavirus treatment
    Baltic countries to reopen internal borders from 15 May
    Man seen kayaking in Brussels pond amid coronavirus lockdown
    Poll: Two in three will holiday closer to home this year
    Spanish football league president on return to training
    View more

    Push traffic light buttons with your elbow, says Mobility Minister

    Thursday, 07 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Flemish Minister for Mobility Lydia Peeters launched a campaign for people to push the buttons at traffic lights with their elbows, and not with their hands or fingers.

    At the 1,600 intersections on Flemish regional roads with traffic lights managed by the Agency for Roads and Traffic (AWV), 4,500 push buttons for pedestrians or cyclists to influence the traffic light regulation can be found.

    All these buttons will now receive a sticker that tells people to press the buttons with their elbow instead of their bare hands, to stop the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The stickers will also be made available to local authorities, so they can introduce them at traffic lights under their competence.

    Related News:

     

    “Pressing a button at a traffic light is such a habitual act, sometimes we do not even think about it. That is exactly why we want to use this sticker: to remind people not to touch the control buttons with their bare hands but with their elbows, for example,” said Peeters.

    “For certain buttons, it will be a little more difficult to do this, but even then, the stickers will prove their usefulness as they will make the pedestrian think not to do this with his bare hands,” she added.

    Credit: Lydia Peeters/AWV

    The stickers are part of a broader package of measures relating to the exit strategy for ‘sustainable mobility’. They will appear over the course of next week, before the schools will likely reopen on 15 or 18 May in Phase 2 of Belgium’s exit strategy out of lockdown, when certain pupils and their parents will be on the streets again going to and from school.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job