 
Asylum seekers more likely to get rejected by Flemish judges
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020
Latest News:
Asylum seekers more likely to get rejected by...
European Commission puts forward €750 billion recovery plan...
Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led...
Essex truck deaths: 13 suspects arrested in Belgium...
Belgian defence minister expects decision on F-16 deployment...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Asylum seekers more likely to get rejected by Flemish judges
    European Commission puts forward €750 billion recovery plan
    Royal Academies: monopoly held by Sciensano has led to incoherences
    Essex truck deaths: 13 suspects arrested in Belgium
    Belgian defence minister expects decision on F-16 deployment
    Antwerp police school works with FBI to fight online child abuse
    Belgium in Brief: Communication is Key
    Don’t use antimalarial to treat coronavirus, Belgian officials say
    EU Commission building evacuated after suspicious package found
    Police carrying out border checks caught drinking on the job
    Coronavirus: 36 new hospital admissions, 145 discharged in Belgium
    Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre partially reopens on Thursday
    Flemish MP warns of misuse of data by Bol.com
    Fire in Brussels’ Sonian Forest sparked by ‘careless passerby’
    Coronavirus: self-employed adapt business models
    University scraps software for online exams after teething troubles
    Coronavirus: companies can’t force testing of asymptomatic employees
    Playgrounds reopen for children under 13
    Brussels Airlines: Rescue plan clashes with EU rules
    Colosseum in Rome will reopen from Monday
    View more

    Asylum seekers more likely to get rejected by Flemish judges

    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Over 15,000 requests for asylum were lodged in the first seven months of 2019. © Belga

    Francophone immigration judges are nine times more likely than their Flemish counterparts to recognise a request for political asylum, according to new figures by an immigration appeals court.

    In its latest report, the Aliens Litigation Council (CCE/RVV) released figures showing “indisputable” differences regarding how the right to asylum is judged on on either side of the Dutch-French language border.

    Published online, the report shows that, in the period running from 2017 to 2019, Flemish judges rejected 92.4% of requests for asylum, while their Francophone counterparts rejected 70.8%.

    Related News:

     

    Out of a total of 6,608 requests filed by applicants before Francophone authorities, 805, or 12.18% were granted.

    By contrast, Flemish judges dealt with a total of 7,530 requests for political asylum out of which they accepted 90, or 1.2%.

    For judges on both sides of the border, less than 1.5% of rejected asylum requests resulted in applicants obtaining subsidiary protection, which still gives them the right to reside in Belgium but without the status of political refugee.

    The publication of the report on Monday marks the first time in ten years that the top legal authority on foreigners’ rights released statistics on the differences between Francophone or Flemish judges’ treatment of claims to political asylum.

    “When it comes to requests for a visa, family reunifications or regularisation procedures, there is no notable difference between the language roles,” CCE/RVV president Serge Bodard said. “But when it comes to the right to asylum, the difference is indisputable.”

    “We have organised several general assemblies in an attempt to harmonise jurisprudence on the main points of divergence, but it’s not reflected in the results. I will not dare to offer an explanation,” he said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times