 
Coronavirus: 122 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 122 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in...
Hugs are safer than handshakes, says Marc Van...
Belgium’s contact tracing coordinator resigns...
Policeman jumps into the sea to rescue stranded...
Over 200 arrests as BLM protest in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 June 2020
    Coronavirus: 122 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Hugs are safer than handshakes, says Marc Van Ranst
    Belgium’s contact tracing coordinator resigns
    Policeman jumps into the sea to rescue stranded baby whale
    Over 200 arrests as BLM protest in Brussels leads to riots and looting
    Deconfinement brings risk of more parental abductions, says Child Focus
    Swimming allowed from Monday, except in pools
    10,000 people join Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brussels against police brutality and racism
    Protests against racism spread to Spain and Italy
    Maddie McCann case: British police have received 400 tips on new suspect
    Coronavirus in Belgium: hospital admissions down to 21, 101 discharged in a day
    Belgium’s Health Minister announces one-billion-euro injection for hospitals
    Belgian businesses (mostly) welcome measures to boost the post-lockdown economy
    Free Rail Pass for all: SNCB was not consulted
    Theo Francken wants ‘historic agreement’ between nationalists and social democrats
    Oil exporters to extend production cuts through July
    Superkern agrees measures to support the economy
    U.S. offers to help Russia following major Arctic oil spill
    Belgian activists project George Floyd in symbolic places prior to Brussels demonstration
    Flanders expects €6,5 billion budget deficit this year
    View more

    Coronavirus: 122 new infections, 23 hospital admissions in Belgium

    Monday, 08 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    122 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Monday.

    This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 59,348. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    78 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 24 live in Wallonia, and 19 live in Brussels. The FPS does not have more information about the place of residence of one other patient.

    23 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 24 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 573.

    Of the patients in hospital, 116 are in the intensive care unit, which is a slight increase of 5 patients.

    Since March 15, a total of 16,315 patients have been declared recovered and discharged from hospital.

    Related News:

     

    11 new deaths have been reported, of which 8 occurred in hospitals, and were confirmed cases. 3 of the deaths were reported by residential care centres, of which 67% were confirmed by a test.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,606, of which 48% occurred in hospitals, 50% in residential care centres, 1% occurred at home or somewhere else.

    The hospital deaths are all confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 26% are confirmed cases, and 74% are suspected ones.

    “New infections are still being detected in our country, but the trends are declining,” the FPS said. “So, persevere and follow the general measures, take good care of yourself and others.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times