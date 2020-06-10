All 1,500 Swissport Belgium employees will lose their job

All 1,500 employees of the bankrupt Swissport Belgium at Brussels Airport, will be made redundant, the curators told the trade unions on Wednesday afternoon.

After the Business Court of Brussels declared the bankruptcy of Brussels Airport’s ground handling company, the court appointed three curators.

“There will be no restart because there is no more cash and there is no buyer ready,” Olivier Van Camp of the socialist union BBTK told De Morgen.

About 30% of the 1,500 jobs lost were held by people living in Brussels. “This is a tragedy,” the unions told De Standaard.

What this means for the baggage handling at the airport remains to be seen, as two baggage handlers at Zaventem Airport must be active, legally speaking.

After the bankruptcy of Swissport, only Aviapartner remains. Negotiations are ongoing with Aviapartner to take over some of Swissport’s tasks.

Brussels Airlines is set to resume its activities from Monday 15 June.

