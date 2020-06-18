 
Coronavirus: 104 new infections, 10 deaths in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 18 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 104 new infections, 10 deaths in Belgium...
Extinction Rebellion planning mass protest in Brussels despite...
Belgian Coronavirus response ranks worst in global study...
Sentenced to 21 years for murder one year...
Coronavirus: Belgium’s new figures delayed due to lab...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 18 June 2020
    Coronavirus: 104 new infections, 10 deaths in Belgium
    Extinction Rebellion planning mass protest in Brussels despite ban
    Belgian Coronavirus response ranks worst in global study
    Sentenced to 21 years for murder one year ago, now applying for early release
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s new figures delayed due to lab mistake
    Flemish minister promises zero tolerance on discrimination in job offers
    Healthcare staff given incorrect instructions on face mask use
    Belgium warned that new elections could be inevitable by September
    Petrol prices to peak on Friday
    Lockdown-exit group working on a coronavirus threat-level system
    Police chief acknowledges ‘slip-ups’, denies institutional racism
    Ghent removes Leopold II statue: ‘His criminal actions do not deserve tribute’
    Airport temperature checks break data privacy laws, watchdog says
    House of European History reopens with exhibition on corona crisis
    Parliament approves commission on Belgium’s colonial past
    Interoperability solution for digital contact tracing in EU ready
    Slight increase in infections not worrying, says Marc Van Ranst
    Brussels to organise public debate about 5G roll-out
    Brain damage found in 20% of people who died from coronavirus
    ‘Would not happen to a white MEP’: Brussels police accused of racism
    View more

    Coronavirus: 104 new infections, 10 deaths in Belgium

    Thursday, 18 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    104 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Thursday.

    This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 60,348. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    69 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 13 live in Wallonia, and 22 live in Brussels.

    19 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 40 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 344.

    Of the patients in hospital, 60 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 7 patients compared to the day before.

    Related News:

     

    Since March 15, a total of 16,724 patients have been declared recovered and discharged from hospital.

    10 new deaths have been reported, 5 of which occurred in hospitals. The other 5 occurred in residential care centres.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,685, of which 49% occurred in hospitals, 50% in residential care centres, 0.5% in other residential centres, and 0.6% at home or somewhere else.

    95% of deaths that occurred in the hospital are confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 27% are confirmed cases, and 73% are suspected ones.

    “The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

    There was a delay in the update of today’s figures due to incorrect reporting in a certain laboratory.b

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times