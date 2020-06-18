Coronavirus: 104 new infections, 10 deaths in Belgium...

104 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Thursday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 60,348. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

69 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 13 live in Wallonia, and 22 live in Brussels.

19 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, and 40 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of people in hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 344.

Of the patients in hospital, 60 are in the intensive care unit, which is a decrease of 7 patients compared to the day before.

Since March 15, a total of 16,724 patients have been declared recovered and discharged from hospital.

10 new deaths have been reported, 5 of which occurred in hospitals. The other 5 occurred in residential care centres.

The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,685, of which 49% occurred in hospitals, 50% in residential care centres, 0.5% in other residential centres, and 0.6% at home or somewhere else.

95% of deaths that occurred in the hospital are confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of the deaths in residential care centres, 27% are confirmed cases, and 73% are suspected ones.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” said the health authorities. “So keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family,” they added.

There was a delay in the update of today’s figures due to incorrect reporting in a certain laboratory.b

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times