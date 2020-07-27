   
'No intention' to close Belgium's borders, says Interior Minister
Monday, 27 July, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium's borders will not close to deal with the coronavirus crisis for the time being, according to Interior Minister Pieter De Crem.

    After Monday's National Security Council, De Crem told VRT that "at the moment, there is no intention to close the borders whatsoever."

    As the coronavirus figures continue to rise, the government has tightened several measures again, but Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said nothing about additional travel restrictions or a possible closure of the borders.

    "People can come back to Belgium, but if there is a passenger registration form, it is clear that our police services will carry out punctual and very dynamic checks in order to check that document," De Crem said, pointing to the digital form that travellers will have to complete if they stay abroad for more than 48 hours.

    Belgium's traffic light travel system is still in force, with different measures depending on which colour your travel destination has received. Up to date information can be found on the website of the Foreign Affairs Department.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times